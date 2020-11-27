Global Hearth Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Hearth

As per the new research of Global Hearth Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much. Gas is more favored in Europe; wood hearth is more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.
  • Market competition is fierce. Although HNI Corporation has a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies only occupy about 48.92% of the market in 2015.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, hearth industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of hearth brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the hearth field hastily.The worldwide market for Hearth is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Hearth Introduction:

    Hearth is an independent or brick-lined indoor heating apparatus, including fireplace, stove and inserts. Hearth begins at Europe countries. Nowadays, hearth is widely used in home place or household in Europe and North America. According to the fuel source, there are many kinds of hearth, such as wood and gas type. In the report, electric type hearth is not included.

    Top key players in Global Hearth market 2019 are:

  • Lenton Furnaces
  • Elite Thermal Systems
  • LÖCHER
  • Carbolite Gero
  • OTTO JUNKER
  • Borel Swiss
  • Keith Company
  • LABEC
  • Ceramic Engineering
  • Fluidtherm Technology
  • Surface Combustion

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Gas-fired Elevator Hearth Furnaces
  • Electric Elevator Hearth Furnaces

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Laboratory Use
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

