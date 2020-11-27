Hirudin Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Hirudin Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13841550

Hirudin Summary:

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

Scope of Hirudin Report:

Hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Currently, Hirudin market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth.

In recent years in China as the main ingredient to hirudin, there are many kinds of proprietary Chinese medicines, such as cerebral blood oral liquid, tablets thrombosis, blood capsule, with its annual output value of tens of millions. New drugs with leeches are constantly studied and introduced. Genetic engineering of recombinant leech-like peptide drugs to replace or hirudin as anticoagulant drug additives stasis, which can be achieved in the near future. As the injection for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer drugs, the need for further clinical research. Needless to say, recombinant hirudin-like peptide drug development will bring huge social and economic benefits.

The worldwide market for Hirudin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4240 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Hirudin Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Hirudin Market:

The Medicines Company

Keyken

Minapharm

Abbott

SALUBRIS

Pfizer

Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

DUOPUTAI

Pentapharm. Segmentation Analysis: Hirudin Market Segment by Type, covers:

Natural Hirudin

Recombinant Hirudin Hirudin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Thrombosis Disease

Tumor Disease