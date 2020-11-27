Hirudin Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Hirudin

Global Hirudin Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Hirudin Summary:

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

Scope of Hirudin Report:

  • According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Currently, Hirudin market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth.
  • In recent years in China as the main ingredient to hirudin, there are many kinds of proprietary Chinese medicines, such as cerebral blood oral liquid, tablets thrombosis, blood capsule, with its annual output value of tens of millions. New drugs with leeches are constantly studied and introduced. Genetic engineering of recombinant leech-like peptide drugs to replace or hirudin as anticoagulant drug additives stasis, which can be achieved in the near future. As the injection for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer drugs, the need for further clinical research. Needless to say, recombinant hirudin-like peptide drug development will bring huge social and economic benefits.
  • The worldwide market for Hirudin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4240 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Hirudin Market:

  • The Medicines Company
  • Keyken
  • Minapharm
  • Abbott
  • SALUBRIS
  • Pfizer
  • Inc
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • DUOPUTAI
  • Pentapharm.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Hirudin Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Natural Hirudin
  • Recombinant Hirudin

    Hirudin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Thrombosis Disease
  • Tumor Disease
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Hirudin Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Hirudin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hirudin

    1.2 Classification of Hirudin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Hirudin Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Hirudin Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hirudin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Hirudin Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hirudin Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Hirudin Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hirudin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hirudin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hirudin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hirudin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hirudin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Hirudin (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hirudin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Hirudin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hirudin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Hirudin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Hirudin Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hirudin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hirudin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hirudin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Hirudin Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hirudin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Hirudin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Hirudin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Hirudin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Hirudin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Hirudin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

