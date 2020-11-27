Smart Water Meter Market Report: Knowledgeable Insights with Competition and Trend Analysis 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Smart Water Meter

As per the new research of Global Smart Water Meter Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Smart Water Meter Report:

  • The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others.
  • The market for Smart water meter will be majorly driven by civil construction. With the policy support in most countries, more and more real estate business use Smart water meter. With the improvement of people’s awareness of energy saving and the industry level, Civil Building will gradually apply Smart water meter system. Smart water meter industry will usher in a huge growth space.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Smart water meter cost will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart water meter.
  • The worldwide market for Smart Water Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 2550 million US$ in 2024, from 2160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Smart Water Meter Market

    Smart Water Meter Introduction:

    Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

    Top key players in Global Smart Water Meter market 2019 are:

  • Arad Technologies
  • Kamstrup
  • Takahata Precison
  • Neptune Technology Group
  • SenTec
  • Badger Meter
  • Sensus
  • Aquiba
  • Itron
  • Elster
  • Johnson Valves
  • Datamatic
  • Sanchuan
  • Suntront
  • Integrated Electronic Systems Lab
  • Chongqing Smart Water Meter
  • Ningbo Water Meter
  • Wasion Group
  • Shenzhen Huaxu
  • Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Smart Water Meter Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pre-payment Electricity Meter
  • Remote Transmitting Water Meter

    Smart Water Meter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • IC Card Water Meter
  • TM Card Prepayment Water Meter
  • RF Smart Card Meter
  • Coded Water Meter
  • Impulse Type Remote Water Meter
  • Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

    Detailed TOC of Global Smart Water Meter Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Smart Water Meter Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Water Meter

    1.2 Classification of Smart Water Meter by Types

    1.2.1 Global Smart Water Meter Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Smart Water Meter Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Smart Water Meter Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Smart Water Meter Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Smart Water Meter Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Smart Water Meter Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Water Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Water Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Water Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Water Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Water Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Water Meter (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Smart Water Meter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Smart Water Meter Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Smart Water Meter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Smart Water Meter Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Smart Water Meter Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Smart Water Meter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Water Meter Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Water Meter Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Smart Water Meter Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Smart Water Meter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Smart Water Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Smart Water Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Smart Water Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

