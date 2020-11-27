Emerging Tattoo Ink Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Tattoo Ink

As per the new research of Global Tattoo Ink Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Tattoo Ink Report:

  Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.Tattoo inks have many different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. During all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2016, global consumption of black & grey tattoo is about 293.60 MT, increased from 237.99 MT in 2012, with an average increase rate of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful.It seems that young people are most likely to tattoo. Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. In 2016, Europe consumed about 191.82 MT. While USA consumption increased from 114.16 MT in 2012 to 136.59 MT in 2016, with an CAGR of 4.59%.There are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we list 13 global major manufacturers such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy's Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink and Dragonhawk Tattoo etc. Intenze Tattoo Ink is the most famous brand. In 2016, Intenze Tattoo Ink produced about 37.37 MT tattoo ink, took about 8.03% of global total production.With more and more people tattoo, global tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. During past five years, global consumption increased from 376.44 MT in 2012 to 465.6 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.46%. In the future, tattoo ink industry will be more and more standard. In 2023, global consumption will increase to 717.75 MT, with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2018.The worldwide market for Tattoo Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Tattoo Ink Market

    Tattoo Ink Introduction:

    Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “semi-permanent tattoo.”

    Top key players in Global Tattoo Ink market 2019 are:

  • Intenze Tattoo Ink
  • Electric Ink
  • Tommy’s Supplies
  • Kuro Sumi
  • Millennium Colors
  • Eternal Tattoo Supply
  • SkinCandy Tattoo Ink
  • Alla Prima
  • Dynamic Tattoo Inks
  • Fantasia Tattoo Inks
  • Panthera Black Tattoo Ink
  • Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink
  • Dragonhawk Tattoo.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Tattoo Ink Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Black & Grey Tattoo Ink
  • Color Tattoo Ink

    Tattoo Ink Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Age Below 18
  • Age 18-25
  • Age 26-40
  • Age Above 40

    Detailed TOC of Global Tattoo Ink Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Tattoo Ink Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tattoo Ink

    1.2 Classification of Tattoo Ink by Types

    1.2.1 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tattoo Ink Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tattoo Ink Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Tattoo Ink Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Tattoo Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Tattoo Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Tattoo Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Tattoo Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Tattoo Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Tattoo Ink (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tattoo Ink Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Tattoo Ink Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tattoo Ink Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Tattoo Ink Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tattoo Ink Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tattoo Ink Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tattoo Ink Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Tattoo Ink Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Tattoo Ink Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Tattoo Ink Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Tattoo Ink Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Tattoo Ink Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

