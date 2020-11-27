Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Outdoor Sports GPS Device

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Outdoor Sports GPS Device Summary:

Outdoor sports GPS devices are portable gadgets that receive satellite signals. A GPS device offering different functionalities comes in different forms such as a handheld device, wearable device (smart watch and a smart glass). The mechanism of these devices is similar to smartphones and tablets.

Scope of the Report:

  • Garmin, Polar, Bushnell, DeLorme are the earlier companies to produce the GPS device for outdoor sports, and Garmin is the leading specialist in the outdoor sports GPS device for the long time.
  • The outdoor sports GPS device concentrates in Taiwan, and there are some big OEM players of smart watch, and some mid-end, low-end brands, such as Bryton, Golife, Global Sat, etc. The Taiwan production of outdoor sports GPS device takes up about 30% of the global market. The USA is expected to be the global second largest market in 2015, followed by Europe.
  • The outdoor sports GPS device can be classified into handheld type and wearable type, the wearable type products are further classified into smart watch with GPS device and smart glasses with GPS functions. Currently, wearable type has developed to be the mainly product of outdoor sports GPS device with the share 75% of total market. And the smart glasses with GPS functions are scant in the world at present. Also, the functions of outdoor sports GPS device, can be instead of smart phones, pad with GPS systems. So we think the simple outdoor sports GPS device market is limited, and the multifunctional smart device will continue to rewrite the future market of outdoor sports GPS device.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Although sales of outdoor sports GPS device brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the outdoor sports GPS device field.
  • The worldwide market for Outdoor Sports GPS Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.7% over the next five years, will reach 69900 million US$ in 2024, from 9820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market:

  • Garmin
  • SUUNTO
  • Adidas
  • Bushnell
  • DeLorme
  • Nike
  • Apple
  • Golife
  • Bryton
  • Samsung
  • SONY
  • Magellan
  • Fitbit
  • TomTom
  • Polar
  • Global Sat
  • Motorola
  • Gerk
  • Tomoon
  • inWatch

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • handheld device
  • Wearable device

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Glof
  • Running
  • Cycling

    Detailed TOC of Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Sports GPS Device

    1.2 Classification of Outdoor Sports GPS Device by Types

    1.2.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Outdoor Sports GPS Device Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Outdoor Sports GPS Device Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Outdoor Sports GPS Device Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Outdoor Sports GPS Device Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Outdoor Sports GPS Device Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Outdoor Sports GPS Device (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

