Biological Safety Cabinet Market Research Emerging Trends, Highlights, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Biological Safety Cabinet

Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Biological Safety Cabinet Summary:

Biological Safety Cabinet in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class II Type A biological safety cabinets, Class II Type B biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.

Scope of the Report:

  • The two largest player account for about 29.38 % of total industry production value in 2016. Key market players include ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences, NuAire (Polypipe), The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, Heal Force Bio-Meditech, BIOBASE, Donglian Har Instrument, and Labconco among others.
  • Worldwide, Pharmaceutical Industry was the largest consumer of Biological Safety Cabinet, which is responsible for about 40.98 percent of Biological Safety Cabinet consumption in 2016. The remaining 59.02 percent was consumed for the others application fields.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China Biological Safety Cabinet companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  The worldwide market for Biological Safety Cabinet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Biological Safety Cabinet Market:

  • ESCO
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • AIRTECH
  • Telstar Life-Sciences
  • NuAire (Polypipe)
  • The Baker Company
  • Kewaunee Scientific
  • Heal Force Bio-Meditech
  • BIOBASE
  • Donglian Har Instrument
  • Labconco

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Class II Type A
  • Class II Type B
  • Class III Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Pharmaceutical Factory
  • Hospital
  • Disease Prevention and Control
  • Academic Research
  • Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)

    Detailed TOC of Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Biological Safety Cabinet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Safety Cabinet

    1.2 Classification of Biological Safety Cabinet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biological Safety Cabinet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biological Safety Cabinet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biological Safety Cabinet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biological Safety Cabinet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biological Safety Cabinet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Biological Safety Cabinet (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Biological Safety Cabinet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Biological Safety Cabinet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Biological Safety Cabinet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

