Biological Safety Cabinet Market Research Emerging Trends, Highlights, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2024)

Biological Safety Cabinet Summary:

Biological Safety Cabinet in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class II Type A biological safety cabinets, Class II Type B biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.

Scope of the Report:

The two largest player account for about 29.38 % of total industry production value in 2016. Key market players include ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences, NuAire (Polypipe), The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, Heal Force Bio-Meditech, BIOBASE, Donglian Har Instrument, and Labconco among others.

Worldwide, Pharmaceutical Industry was the largest consumer of Biological Safety Cabinet, which is responsible for about 40.98 percent of Biological Safety Cabinet consumption in 2016. The remaining 59.02 percent was consumed for the others application fields.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China Biological Safety Cabinet companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Biological Safety Cabinet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

ESCO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

AIRTECH

Telstar Life-Sciences

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company

Kewaunee Scientific

Heal Force Bio-Meditech

BIOBASE

Donglian Har Instrument

Labconco Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Class II Type A

Class II Type B

Class III Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital

Disease Prevention and Control

Academic Research