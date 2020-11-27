Gabion Boxes Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Gabion Boxes Summary:

Gabion boxes are box cage made by gabion. Gabion boxes at the construction are filled by rock to form a flexible, water permeability and integrity of the structure. It is mainly used for retaining wall, channel lining and weir retaining wall erosion prevention engineering.

Scope of Gabion Boxes Report:

The gabion boxes market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are TianZe, ChangYi, Maccaferri, Link Middle East, ZhongLu and WangYu. TianZe is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 4.77% in 2016. The next is ChangYi and Maccaferri.There is mainly four types product of gabion boxes market: Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh accounts the largest proportion.Geographically, the global gabion boxes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The China held the largest production share in the global gabion boxes products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016. The next is Asia (Ex China) and Europe.The worldwide market for Gabion Boxes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 4630 million US$ in 2024, from 3550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Nobeso. Segmentation Analysis: Gabion Boxes Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gabion Boxes Market Segment by Applications can be divided into
Control and Guide Rivers and Floods
Protect Channels and River Beds
Road Protection

