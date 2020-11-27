Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Report 2020: Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9)

Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Summary:

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli

Scope of Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Report:

  • Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.
  • Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Procalcitonin market will become more intense.The worldwide market for Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • bioMerieux
  • HyTest
  • BBI Solutions
  • ProSpec
  • Wondfo
  • Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology
  • Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine
  • Snibe
  • Vazyme Biotech
  • Getein Biotech
  • Hotgen Biotech
  • Lumigenex
  • Nanjing Norman Biological Technology
  • Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical
  • Kitgen
  • Beijing KeyGen
  • Beijing Apis.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Procalcitonin Antigen
  • Procalcitonin Antibody

    Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Medical Industry
  • Scientific Research

    Detailed TOC of Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9)

    1.2 Classification of Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

