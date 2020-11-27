Potassium Chlorate 99.8% Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Potassium Chlorate 99.8%:

Potassium chlorate 99.8%, molecular formula KClO3, is a white crystalline or powder high-purity potassium chlorate substance.

Major manufactures of Potassium Chlorate 99.8% Industry:

Akzo Nobel

First Chemical

Hua’nan Inorganic Salt

Potassium Chlorate 99.8% Market Segment by Type, covers:

Double Decomposition Method

Electrolytic Method

Potassium Chlorate 99.8% Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Match

Medical

Scope of Potassium Chlorate 99.8% Report:

First, the Potassium Chlorate 99.8% industry concentration is relatively small; there are only several manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Europe.

In the world wide, Akzo Nobel in the Netherlands is a market leader in this field with perfect products. As to China, the First Chemical has become a Chinese leader. And in China, the manufactures are mainly located in Fujiang and Chongqing.

Second, many companies have mainly with one plant, usually close to aimed consumption market. China is a market leader in the Potassium Chlorate market, but in the 99.8% purity, there are only few manufacturers are with the ability to produce. And in India, the Vaighai Agro took around 40% market share in India market in 2014.