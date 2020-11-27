RNAi for Therapeutic Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

RNAi for Therapeutic

As per the new research of Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of RNAi for Therapeutic Report:

  • RNAi for Therapeutic is in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase III, Such as QP1-1007, QO1-1002 of Quark Pharmaceuticals. The major technology of RNAi for Therapeutic is siRNA, miRNA and shRNA. SiRNA technology is the most popular, with the expenses market share of 85%, following SiRNA, miRNA is the second of 16% expenses market share in 2015.
  • At present, global expenses concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 80% market share and Europe takes 5% market share. There is A Few R & D Company in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (expenses in RNAi for Therapeutic) companies are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Gradalis, miRagen Therapeutics. The five companies occupy about 83% of the market share.
  • The global RNAi for Therapeutic market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of RNAi for Therapeutic.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    RNAi for Therapeutic Introduction:

    RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.

    Top key players in Global RNAi for Therapeutic market 2019 are:

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • Arbutus Biopharma (Tekmira)
  • Arrowhead
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
  • Mirna Therapeutics
  • Quark Pharmaceuticals
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals
  • Silence Therapeutics
  • Benitec Biopharma
  • miRagen Therapeutics
  • Sylentis
  • Gradalis
  • Sirnaomics
  • Silenseed.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    RNAi for Therapeutic Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • siRNA
  • miRNA
  • shRNA

    RNAi for Therapeutic Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Cancer
  • Cardiovascular
  • HBV
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 RNAi for Therapeutic Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RNAi for Therapeutic

    1.2 Classification of RNAi for Therapeutic by Types

    1.2.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) RNAi for Therapeutic Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) RNAi for Therapeutic Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) RNAi for Therapeutic Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) RNAi for Therapeutic Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) RNAi for Therapeutic Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of RNAi for Therapeutic (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 RNAi for Therapeutic Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 RNAi for Therapeutic Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 RNAi for Therapeutic Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 RNAi for Therapeutic Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa RNAi for Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

