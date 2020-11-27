Shipping Software Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

Shipping Software

Global Shipping Software Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Shipping Software Summary:

This report studies the Shipping Software market, shipping software will help you reduce costs and automate your shipping processes with quick carrier cost and service comparisons, shipping label and document printing and delivery tracking.

Scope of the Report:

  • End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air & Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 56% of total global share in 2017, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.
  • Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global and some others. Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com, ADSI, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shipwire and Metapack are major players in USA market, Metapack, Pitney Bowes, WiseTech Global, Temando, Shipwire are well-known shipping software players in Europe market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.
  • The global Shipping Software market is valued at 1160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Shipping Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Shipping Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Shipping Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Shipping Software Market:

  • Pitney Bowes
  • Metapack
  • Temando
  • Stamps.com
  • WiseTech Global
  • ProShip
  • Logistyx Technologies
  • ADSI
  • Malvern Systems
  • ShipHawk
  • Epicor Software Corporation
  • Pierbridge
  • ReadyCloud
  • LLC.
  • Shippo
  • Teapplix
  • Shipwire
  • 2Ship Solutions
  • V-Technologies

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Web-Based
  • Installed

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • CEP
  • Air & Ocean forwarding
  • Contract Logistics
  • Land
  • In-house/Other

