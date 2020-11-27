Automotive Steering Systems Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Automotive Steering Systems Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global automotive steering systems market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eleven manufacturers account about 67% of total global sales in 2015. The largest manufacture of utomotive steering systems is JTEKT, its sales is 16642 K Unit in 2015. The next is Bosch and ZF.

Europe is the largest production region of automotive steering systems in 2015. In 2015, the production of automotive steering systems is about 25821 K Unit in Europe; its production of total global production exceeds 24.8%.The next is China. China will be the largest production region in 2016.

China is the largest consumer of automotive steering systems. In 2015, the consumption of automotive steering systems is about 25725 K Unit in China; its proportion of global market consumption exceeds 25.8%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Steering Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 38400 million US$ in 2024, from 32500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Automotive Steering Systems Market Automotive Steering Systems Introduction: Automotive Steering Systems refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driverâ€™s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle. Top key players in Global Automotive Steering Systems market 2019 are:

JTEKT

Bosch

ZF

NSK

Nexteer Automobile

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Mobis

Showa

Sona Koyo

CAAS

Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

EPS

HPS

EHPS

MS Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle