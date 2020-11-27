Global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Market Forecast to 2024- Top Companies, Growth Rate, Market Dynamics are Examined in New Research Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Scope of DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Report:

DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China. Among them, China Production value accounted for less than 53.66% of the total value of global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5). X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co. ltd is the world leading manufacturer in global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) market with the market share of 8.68% in 2015.

The worldwide market for DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) is an organic compound derived from the heterocycle called dimethylhydantoin. This white crystalline compound with a slight bromine odor is widely used as a disinfectant used for drinking water purification, recreational water treatment, as a bleaching agent in pulp and paper mills, and for treating industrial/commercial water cooling systems. Its action does not involve the use of hypochlorous acid. Top key players in Global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) market 2019 are:

X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co.,ltd

Albemarle

Yancheng City Huaou Industry Co.

Ltd

Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical

Longkou Keda

DG Chemical Solutions

Taicang Liyuan

Nanjing Suru

Tianjin Xinze Fine chemical Co.

Nanjing Shenning

AK Scientific

Inc. Analysis by Segmentation: DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity Quotient of 98%

Greater than Purity Quotient of 99%

Others DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Medical Intermediate

Industrial Sterilization

Aquaculture Disinfection