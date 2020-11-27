Polyacrylamide Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Polyacrylamide Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Polyacrylamide Summary:

Polyacrylamide (abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent.

Scope of Polyacrylamide Report:

First, the Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in EU US and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like SNF and BASF, both have perfect products. As to China, it is PetroChina Daqing lead the industry, followed by Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals.

Second, from polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Polyacrylamide Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Polyacrylamide Market:

SNF FLOERGER

Kemira

BASF

ASHLAND

NALCO

Dia-Nitrix

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

SNF China

PetroChina Daqing

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

Xitao Polymer

Shandong Polymer

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer

Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials

Segmentation Analysis: Polyacrylamide Market Segment by Type, covers:

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Polyacrylamide Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Water Treatment

Oil Extraction Areas

Paper Sector

Textile Industry