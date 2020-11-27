Polyacrylamide Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

sambit 2 hours ago

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Polyacrylamide

Global Polyacrylamide Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13836976

Polyacrylamide Summary:

Polyacrylamide (abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent.

Scope of Polyacrylamide Report:

  • First, the Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in EU US and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like SNF and BASF, both have perfect products. As to China, it is PetroChina Daqing lead the industry, followed by Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals.
  • Second, from polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Polyacrylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Polyacrylamide Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Polyacrylamide Market:

  • SNF FLOERGER
  • Kemira
  • BASF
  • ASHLAND
  • NALCO
  • Dia-Nitrix
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • SNF China
  • PetroChina Daqing
  • Bejing Hengju
  • Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals
  • Xitao Polymer
  • Shandong Polymer
  • Anhui Tianrun Chemicals
  • Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer
  • Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials
  • Zibo Xinye Chemical.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Polyacrylamide Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)
  • Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)
  • Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)
  • Amphoteric Polyacrylamide (PAM-CA)

    Polyacrylamide Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Water Treatment
  • Oil Extraction Areas
  • Paper Sector
  • Textile Industry
  • Other Areas

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836976

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyacrylamide Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Polyacrylamide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyacrylamide

    1.2 Classification of Polyacrylamide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyacrylamide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Polyacrylamide Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyacrylamide Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Polyacrylamide Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Polyacrylamide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Polyacrylamide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Polyacrylamide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Polyacrylamide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Polyacrylamide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Polyacrylamide (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyacrylamide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Polyacrylamide Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyacrylamide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Polyacrylamide Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Polyacrylamide Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyacrylamide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyacrylamide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Polyacrylamide Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Polyacrylamide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Polyacrylamide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Polyacrylamide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylamide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13836976

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Electric Vehicles Market Report 2020: Global Industrial Analysis with Opportunity Projection By 2025

    Honeycomb Sandwich Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2025

    Smart Electronic Cipher Locks Market Share 2020 to 2025: Research on Top Level Companies with Present and Future Market Statistics 2025

    Rubber Accelerator Market Report Provieds Major Driving Factors with Emerging Economies, Advancement in Technology Forecast 2026

    Synthetic Roofing Underlayment Market Potential Risks and Comprehensive Competitive Strategy Analysis in Different Fields, Report 2020 to 2025

    Stainless Steel Wire Rope Market Potential Risks and Comprehensive Competitive Strategy Analysis in Different Fields, Report 2020 to 2025

    Global Electrodeposited Copper Foil for Lithium Battery Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2026

    Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment Market Size 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Trend, Industry News, Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Forecast to 2026

    Marjoram Oil Market Report 2020: Global Industrial Analysis with Opportunity Projection By 2025

    OLED Organic Layer Materials Market Size 2020 Global Industry, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

    Immobilized Trypsin Market Size by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

    • Next Post

    Automotive Forgings Market 2020 Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027

    Fri Nov 27 , 2020
    “ Automotive Forgings Market Overview 2020 – 2027 This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The rising technology in Automotive Forgings Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive […]
    Reports Insights

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now