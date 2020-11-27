Automotive Fuel Rail Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automotive Fuel Rail:

Automotive Fuel Rail is part of air/fuel subsystem in the electronically controlled fuel injection system; it is also one kind of mechanical device which installs between intake manifold injector and nozzle; the main function is to ensure adequate fuel flow.

Major manufactures of Automotive Fuel Rail Industry:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Cooper Standard

Delphi

Magneti Marelli

Aisin Seiki

USUI

DURA

Nikki

Linamar

Zhongyuan Fuel

Beijing aerospace xingda

Sanoh

Motonic

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Plastic

Steel Forged

Other Market Segment by Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Scope of the Report:

Automotive Fuel Rail is part of air/fuel subsystem in the electronically controlled fuel injection system; the main function is to ensure adequate fuel flow. The types of automotive fuel rail mainly include diesel fuel and gasoline.

The automotive fuel rail is relatively concentrated, the production of top fifteen manufacturers account about 82% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. The transnational companies, like Bosch and Continental, are the leading manufactures in the World.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive fuel rail. In 2015, the consumption of automotive fuel rail is about 25100 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive fuel rail in the Asia region.