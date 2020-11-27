Immersion Cooling Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts

The Insight Partners adds Immersion Cooling Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Immersion cooling an IT cooling practice that helps the cooling of IT components and other electronics like the complete servers by submerging them in a thermally conductive dielectric liquid or a coolant. Heat is eliminated from the system by circulating the fluid into direct current contact with hot components and then through cool heat exchangers.

Top Key Players:-Allied-Control, Asperitas, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, DownUnder GeoSolutions, FUJITSU, Green Revolution Cooling, Iceotope, LiquidCool Solutions, Midas Green Technologies, Submer

The immersion cooling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing density of server racks coupled with the growing need for cost-effective cooling solutions. However, the requirement of additional and specialized infrastructure restricts the growth of the immersion cooling market. On the other hand, the development of cooling solutions for deployment in harsh environments is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

The global immersion cooling market is segmented on the basis of type, cooling fluid and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. On the basis of the cooling fluid, the market is segmented as mineral oil, fluorocarbon-based fluid, synthetic oil and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as high performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining and others.

