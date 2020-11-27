High Performance Composites Market – Global Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027|Top Players- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, SGL Carbon, TPI Composites, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation

Market Insights

Global High Performance Composites Market Report Objectives

High performance composites market is expected to reach USD 215.21 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.10% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for high performance composites from automotive industry and increasing popularity of light-weight high-performance composites are the factor s which is creating new opportunities for this market.

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

Major Market Players Covered in The High Performance Composites Market Are:

The major players covered in the high performance composites report are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, SGL Carbon, TPI Composites, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation., Owens Corning, TEIJIN LIMITED, BASF SE, Arkema, AGY, Huntsman International LLC, Plasan Carbon Composites., Momentive, Formosa Korea, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation., 3M, GKN Wheels Ltd., Crawford Composites, KINECO, SABIC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global High Performance Composites Market Scope and Segments

High performance composites market is segmented on the basis of resin type, fiber type, manufacturing process and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

High performance composites market on the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into high performance thermoset composites and high performance thermoplastic composites. The high performance thermoset composites are further segmented into polyester, epoxy, phenolics, and cyanate esters. The high performance thermoplastic composites are segmented into polyether ether ketone and polyphenylene sulphide. High performance thermoplastic composites are expected to dominate the market because they offer high impact strength and smooth surface.

On the basis of fiber type, the global high performance composites market is segmented into Carbon fiber composites, s-glass composites, aramid fiber composites, and others. The S-glass is expected to dominate the market because of their increasing usage in the military aircraft.

The manufacturing segment of global high performance composites market is classified into lay-up process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding process, and other processes.

On the basis of application, the global high performance composites market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, pressure vessels, wind turbines, medical, construction, and other. Aerospace & defense is further sub- segmented into commercial airliners, military aircraft, and defense. The automotive is expected to dominate the market among all because of growing demand for lightweight and high strength materials.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global High Performance Composites Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope High Performance Composites market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of High Performance Composites Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of High Performance Composites

Chapter 4: Presenting High Performance Composites Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of High Performance Composites market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

