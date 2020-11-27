Global Dental Lab Market Forecast To 2026 | Top Players Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Dental Lab market Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To understand the future outlook and prospects for Dental Lab market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.

Product Launch:

In 2019, Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.) announced the launch new sintering furnace which is a powerful reliable sintering furnace and is essential for providing final strength in restorations.

In 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) announced the release of their new product line Dentrix G7 which integrates digital imaging solutions for the improvement of clinical and financial workflow.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.) announced the launch of its new line of non-resorbable membranes and sutureswhich are specifically designed to eliminate bacterial infiltration into the surgical site.

In 2019, 3 Shapes A/S announced the launch of their new product E4 which is the fastest scanner launched by the company till now with Full arch scan in only 11 seconds and accuracy up to 4 microns.

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

By Products

(General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key points in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Dental Lab market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

