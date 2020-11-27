Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Triethanolamine (TEOA): Introduction

Triethanolamine (TEOA) is a viscous, oily organic chemical compound, which obtained from a chemical reaction between ethylene oxide and aqueous ammonia. As triethanolamine is from ethanolamine family, it is a water-soluble chemical. As both, ethylene oxide and ammonia are toxic chemicals, it makes triethanolamine a harsh chemical with ammonia-like odor. It is a colorless and thick liquid, however, its impurities can be identified when triethanolamine turns yellow. Triethanolamine shows properties of both amines and alcohols, exhibiting bifunctional nature. Triethanolamine, when used in conjunction with fatty acids, converts acid to salt, acting as a base.

Apart from its primary use as a pH adjuster, triethanolamine is popularly used as a buffering agent, masking agent, and fragrance ingredient in various personal care products. The triethanolamine (TEOA) market is witnessing healthy growth, which is mainly attributed to the increasing popularity of the applications of triethanolamine in cosmetics & personal care products. Manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market are focusing on leveraging the wide range of industrial as well as consumer applications of triethanolamine to establish a stronger presence in the market.

Apart from the applications of triethanolamine in the cosmetics & personal care industry, paints & coatings industry, leather & textile industry, and pharmaceutical industry are among the leading end-user industries of triethanolamine. Being an organic additive, triethanolamine also plays an important role in accelerating the process of grinding of cement clinkers. The mounting number of end-use applications of triethanolamine is expected to remain one of the fundamental drivers for the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the upcoming years.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26155

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market Dynamics

The versatile range of industrial applications of triethanolamine remains the most important driving engine for the development of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. Manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market are targeting the fastest-growing end-user industries, such as cosmetics & personal care and paints & coatings, to improve profitable sales of triethanolamine in the upcoming years. The applications of triethanolamine as a pH controller in cosmetics & personal care products are expected to provide a major boost to the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, its applications in agricultural products and de-icing products play an important role in the expansion of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market.

However, consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients of cosmetics before making a purchase, and the toxic nature of triethanolamine may make a negative impact on the dynamics of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. The negative effects of triethanolamine in cosmetic products involve skin and eye irritation and it can also cause respiratory diseases due to long term use of personal care products manufactured using triethanolamine. Various medical studies have found that triethanolamine in several personal care products, such as sunscreen and ear drops, have caused allergic reactions among a majority of consumers. Growing awareness about the potential hazards of using cosmetic products manufactured using triethanolamine may make a negative impact on the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the coming future.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26155

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market Segmentation

The global triethanolamine (TEOA) market can be segmented based on its product types and its end-user industrial applications.

Depending on the product types, the global triethanolamine market can be segmented as:

Triethanolamine ≤85%

Triethanolamine 85%-99%

Triethanolamine ≥99%

Other

Based on the end-user industrial applications of triethanolamine, the global market for triethanolamine can be segmented as:

Power, Energy & Oil Industry

Inks, Paints & Coatings Industry

Engineering & Metal Treatment Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Leather & Textile Industry

Other

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market: Regional Outlook

The growth prospects of the triethanolamine (TEOA) markets in developed regions such as North America and Europe are mainly influenced by the imposition of strict rules and regulations on the use of triethanolamine in cosmetic products. The FDA regulates the use of triethanolamine in various cosmetics & personal care products to identify the toxicity of these products and ensure the safety of consumers. The need for gaining FDA approval for cosmetics manufactured using triethanolamine may restrict the demand for triethanolamine in the North American region. Meanwhile, increasing demand for triethanolamine in the manufacturing laundry detergents manufactured in developing nations may mark significant growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) markets in emerging economies in the coming future.

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26155

Triethanolamine (TEOA): Key Market Participants

Offering a broad spectrum of end-use applications opportunities is expected to become a popular trend among stakeholders in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. The target applications of triethanolamine in rapidly-growing end-use industries, such as textile and detergents, are making a significant impact on the important manufacturing strategies adopted by leading manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. Some of the important stakeholders in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market profiled in the report include:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman

INEOS

Xianlin

Nippon Shokubai

SABIC

AkzoNobel

PETRO-CHEMICAL

Fushun Beifang

Jinyan

ZHONGXIN CHEMICAL

Qingming Chemical

Beifang Huifeng

Yinyan Specialty

Report Highlights:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to segments of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market, such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com