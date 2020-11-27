Global Endoscopy Reprocessor Market Is Projected To Grow Massively In Near Future With Profiling Eminent Players-Olympus America, Wassenburg Medical, customultrasonics.com, STERIS plc, Steelco S.p.A, Getinge AB, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH

A credible Endoscopy Reprocessor market report is an explanatory assessment of the critical difficulties as far as deals, trade/import, or income that an association may need to look in the coming years. Also, the information is gathered distinctly from the reliable sources, for example, diaries, papers, organization sites and yearly reports of the organizations on which healthcare industry can depend unquestionably. The report utilizes a phenomenal examination technique which centers around piece of the pie investigation and key pattern examination. This thorough Endoscopy Reprocessor report additionally contains vital profiling of vital participants on the lookout, precise investigation of their center skills, and draws a serious scene for the market.

Endoscopy reprocessor market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.76% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for Endoscopes.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global endoscopy reprocessor market are Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cantel Medical, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus America, Wassenburg Medical, customultrasonics.com, STERIS plc, Steelco S.p.A, Getinge AB, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH, ARC Group of Companies Inc., Metrex Research, LLC., Metall Zug AG, SciCan Inc., SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., MATACHANA GROUP, MMM Medical Equipment UK Limited, Medonica Co. LTD, MEDIVATORS Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Olympus Corporation launched OER-Mini Endoscope Reprocessor for ENT. The product is a tabletop endoscope reprocessor which is designed to provide better and efficient reprocessing through removing few manual steps of reprocessing endoscopes. The product launch will help company to increase market presence as the new product is providing various advantages over manual reprocessing

In April 2018, Cantel Medical has received 510 (k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ADVANTAGE PLUS Pass-Thru an automated endoscope reprocessor (AER). The ADVANTAGE PLUSPass-Thru AER is designed to guarantee highest quality in infection prevention via decreasing the risk of distraction, human error and unintended lapses in cleaning protocols. The product approval will help company to further expands endoscopy portfolio to safeguard to the world from infections with innovative, market leading technologies

Market Drivers

Higher threat of infections associated with inappropriate sterilization of endoscopes is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing number of grants, investments and funds by government authorities is expected to enhance this market growth

Increasing number of hospitals and rising hospital investments in endoscopy instruments will also boost the market

Growing prevalence of diseases in which endoscopy procedures acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Higher price of endoscopy procedures & reprocessing equipment and controlled reimbursements in developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth

Concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Endoscopy Reprocessor Market

By Type

Manual Cleaning Solutions

Automated Cleaning Disinfectants (Solutions)

By Product Type

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Systems

Other Products

By Solution Type

Glutaraldehyde

Phtharal (Phthalaldehyde)

Peracetic Acid

Highly-Acidic Electrolyzed Water (EOW)

Aldehyde-Based Disinfectants

Hypochlorous Acid (Superoxidised Water)

Chlorine Dioxide

Alcohols

By End User

Hospitals

Ambiguity Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

