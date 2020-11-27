Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Growth Report, Industry Share, Trends and Global Demand Forecast to 2026

The global heat transfer fluids market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Silicone Fluids, Aromatic Fluids, Mineral Oils, Glycol Based Fluids, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Concentrated Solar Power, Food & Beverages, Plastics, Pharmaceutical, HVAC and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Element Solutions Inc (U.S.)

Caldic B.V. (Netherlands)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Schultz Chemicals (Canada)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Isel (Florida)

FRAGOL AG (Germany)

Clearco Products Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Arteco (Belgium)

Eastern Petroleum (North Carolina)

Dynalene, Inc. (Pennsylvania)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The stringent regulations surrounding the overall carbon emissions will lead to a wider adoption of heat transfer fluids across this region. Moreover, the high investment in product innovations will bode well for market growth. The market in North America will derive substantial growth from the presence of several large scale manufacturers in this region. As of 2019, the market in 2018 was worth USD 834.52 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Heat Transfer Fluids Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Heat Transfer Fluids Market:

