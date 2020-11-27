Flame Retardant Market Size, Growth Report, Industry Share, Trends and Global Demand Forecast to 2026

The global flame retardant market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Flame Retardant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Chemistry (ATH, Brominated, Antimony Oxides, Chlorinated, Phosphorous Compounds, and Others), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flame-retardants-market-102909

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other flame retardant market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the Key Players of the Flame Retardant Market include:

Thor (UK)

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (Italy)

Huber Engineered Materials (United States)

Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

Dow (United States)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

ICL Group (Israel)

Lubrizol Corporation (United States)

Clariant (Switzerland)

LANXESS (Germany)

Others

Increasing Consumption of Brominated Compounds in Products to Boost Growth

The imposition of stringent regulations on fire safety stands as a significant flame retardant market growth driver. This, coupled with the rising consumption of brominated compounds in products, will also aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the development of innovative and effective synergists will boost the market in the coming years.

However, the rising health and environmental concerns that imposed restrictions on the use of conventional fire retardant products may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the imposition of fire safety norms has propelled various end-user product manufacturers to utilize flame retardants in their products, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-flame-retardant-market-10107

Regional Analysis for Flame Retardant Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Flame Retardant Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Flame Retardant Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Flame Retardant Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Industrial Coatings Market

Industrial Wax Market

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

Refrigerant Market

Colour Cosmetics Market

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245