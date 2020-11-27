Big Boom in Transplant Diagnostics Market 2020 and its Detail Analysis by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User’. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the transplant diagnostics market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.