Cancer Biomarkers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2020-2027 | QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Hologic Inc.

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cancer Biomarkers to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Biomarker Type, Profiling Technology, Cancer Type, and Application.’ The global cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global cancer biomarkers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.
The leading companies operating in the cancer biomarkers market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, bioMérieux S.A., and Creative Diagnostics among others.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002663/
The global cancer biomarkers market, based on the biomarker type, is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and others. In 2018, the protein biomarkers segment held the largest market share of the cancer biomarkers market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the remarkable potential of protein biomarkers in cancer diagnostics, detection, and clinical & therapeutic applications and lower price of protein biomarker tests as compared to genetic biomarker tests.
The market for cancer biomarkers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches & FDA approvals, and technological advancements. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The report segments the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market as follows:
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Biomarker Type
- Genetic Biomarkers
- Protein Biomarkers
- Other Cancer Biomarkers Diagnostics
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Profiling Technology
- Omics Technologies
- Imaging Technologies
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- Immunoassays
- Cytogenetics
- Bioinformatics Antibodies
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Leukemia
- Bladder Cancer
- Other Cancer Types
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Application
- Diagnostics
- Research and Development
- Prognostics
- Other Applications
Global Cancer biomarkers market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Buy This Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002663/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]