Unexpected Growth Seen in Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2020-2027 | Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics, Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User. The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach US$ 3,971.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,584.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the players operating in oligonucleotide synthesis market are, Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd., Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia, Inc., Helixworks, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., and Synthomics, Inc., among others.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market by product is segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its benefits offered in applications such as research, diagnostics and therapeutics. In addition to diagnostic and therapeutic purpose, oligonucleotides are also used for designing DNA microchips that are used as a powerful bio-analytical tool and novel material in the field of nanotechnology.

Increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides, increasing investments for synthetic biology and technological advancements genome editing tools are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as renewed regulations for biotechnology and lack of skilled professionals in life science industry.

The report segments the global oligonucleotide synthesis market as follows:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotides Primers Probes Large-Scale Synthesis Others

Reagents

Equipment

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By Application

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



