Comprehensive Report on Digital Genome Market 2020-2027 | Illumina, Qiagen, Genomeme, Nanostring Technologies, BD, Biomerieux Sa, Genmark Diagnostics

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Digital Genome Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, and End User,’ the global digital genome market is expected to reach US$ 20,812.81 million in 2027 from US$ 11,065.31 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global digital genome market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Genomeme, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Bd, Biomerieux Sa, Genmark Diagnostics, Inc., And Perkin Elmer, Inc. Are Among The Leading Companies Operating In The Digital Genome Market.

Based on product, the global digital genome market is segmented into DNA/RNA analysis, sequencing chips, sequencing and analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments, and sequencing and analysis software. The sequencing and analyzer instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the sequencing chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The digital genome market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing funding for genomics. However, dearth of skilled professionals is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.