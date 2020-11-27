Know How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is Continuously Grow at a CAGR of +27% with Top Key Players NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Xilinx, Alphabet

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a general term that implies the use of a computer to model and/or replicate intelligent behavior. Research in AI focuses on the development and analysis of algorithms that learn and/or perform intelligent behavior with minimal human intervention. These techniques have been and continue to be applied to a broad range of problems that arise in robotics, e-commerce, medical diagnosis, gaming, mathematics, and military planning and logistics, to name a few.

Several research groups fall under the general umbrella of AI in the department, but are disciplines in their own right, including: robotics, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, computational biology, and e-commerce. Specifically, research is being conducted in estimation theory, mobility mechanisms, multi-agent negotiation, natural language interfaces, machine learning, active computer vision, probabilistic language models for use in spoken language interfaces, and the modeling and integration of visual, haptic, auditory and motor information.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market is projected to grow by 2026, at a CAGR of +27% during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes;

• NVIDIA (US)

• Intel (US)

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Xilinx (US)

• Alphabet (US)

• Softbank (Japan)

• Hanson Robotics (China)

• Amazon (US)

• Blue Frog Robotics (France)

• Promobot (Russia)

