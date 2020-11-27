Approaching of Sports Tourism Market: New Level Trends, Perspective of top Vendors: BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group

A major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of sporting events. The worldwide sports tourism market is experiencing growth due to the rise in the number of sporting events across the world. Main national and international tournaments and events are being planned and conducted to promote sports tourism. New tournaments in presenting venues are being conducted to attract more spectators, and new venues are being established for the existing tournaments to expand the reach and popularity of sports.

The worldwide sports tourism market is expected to post a CAGR of over +36% during the period.

Companies Profiled in this Report Includes: BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, THG Sports and others.

However stakeholders in the sports industry are focusing on attaining a wider audience, the limited spectator handling capacity of sports arenas poses as a major challenge. As a result, there is an increasing focus towards the development of official fan zones. In addition to broadcasting sports events on a large screen, these fan zones moreover carry out several engaging activities. UEFA has already established follower zones for the UEFA Under-19 EURO tournament in Finland. Likewise, BCCI also announced the establishment of fan zones in India for the IPL tournament. With the aggregate number of sporting events, there will be a rise in the establishment of fan zones across the globe. This will afterwards accelerate sports tourism market growth at a CAGR of about +36% during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on the product;

• Soccer tourism

• Cricket tourism

• Tennis tourism

• Others

The global regions which are scrutinized for a clear understanding of Sports Tourism market are North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. The research on the global Sports Tourism market will be applicable to investors, business owners, industry experts, and various c level peoples. Profiling of the several top-level activities has been involved in this informative report.

The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as info graphics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Sports Tourism market.

