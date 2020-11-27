Metal Roofing Market Forecast 2020-2025 Global Insights, Growth Rate, Key Product, Demand, Size, Sales, Cost, Trends, Segments and Top Players – NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, CertainTeed Roofing, BlueScope Steel Limited

The Metal Roofing Market report explores and analysis the essential factors, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, sales volume, growth rate etc. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Metal Roofing Market based on company, product type, applications and key regions.

Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.

Key Companies

– NCI Building Systems

– Kingspan Group

– CertainTeed Roofing

– BlueScope Steel Limited

– Headwaters Inc

– Nucor Building Systems

– Tata Steel Europe

– The OmniMax International, Inc

– Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

– McElroy Metal, Inc.

– Carlisle SynTec Systems

– Bilka

– Firestone Building Products

– DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

– Drexel Metals Inc..

– ATAS International, Inc.

– Future Roof, Inc.

– Pruszynski Ltd

– Chief Industries

– Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

– Reed’s Metals, Inc.

– EDCO

– Interlock Roofing

– Balex Metal Sp

– Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Market by Type

– Steel Roofing

– Aluminum Roofing

– Copper Roofing

– Others

Market by Application

– Commercial Buildings

– Residential Buildings

– Industrial Buildings

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide Metal Roofing Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Metal Roofing

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Metal Roofing

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 Region Overview

Table Region of Metal Roofing

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

2.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Metal Roofing Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

2.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Metal Roofing Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

2.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Metal Roofing Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

2.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Metal Roofing Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

2.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Metal Roofing Market Forecast, 2020-2024 (Million USD)

And More…

