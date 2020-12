Good Growth Opportunities in IoT Platforms for Telemedicine: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023

The 2017 study has 234 pages, 115 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the digital economy takes hold with IOT Internet of things and all manner of automated medical monitoring processes increase the value of medical care while decreasing the costs.

IoT platforms for healthcare implement use of the digital economy. IoT for Telemedicine depends on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors to manage sensor connectivity.

Healthcare stakeholders include payers, manufacturers, providers and physicians. Telemedicine IoT platforms provide the technology that implement a framework for transition from disjointed care to coordinated care. Platforms permit clinicians to be reactive to change in patient condition, permitting proactive care delivery.

Get Free PDF for More Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1354709

“Remote healthcare grew 44% in 2016. The Intel® Health Application Platform helps enable innovation for greater adoption and effectiveness of secure remote patient care solutions. By offering a platform that supports gathering medical data at the edge of the network, devices are enabled that gather and distribute personal medical data securely to any cloud.”

IoT telemedicine platforms growth is brought by the combination the ability to lower the cost of medical care delivery while improving the quality of care dramatically. The IoT telemedicine platforms value goes beyond traditional medical monitoring bringing to the fore, the value of exercise. The value of exercise has been proven and telemedicine is anticipated to be used by exercise clubs to induce members to do more exercise that is beneficial to long term health. The value of supplemental oxygen in improving endurance and building muscles will likely become a part of telemedicine platform initiatives.

IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market forecast indicates that markets at $1.2 billion in 2016 are expected to reach $9.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platform units are offering breakthrough digital information integration capabilities that further automates a delivery of care to a patient located remotely. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platforms are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Intel

IBM

Philips

Alibaba

Softbank

Apple

Google

Samsung

Market Participants

Alphabet / Google

Alibaba Group in Shanghai

Amazon

AMC Health

AMD Global

American Telehealth Association

American Well Systems

Apple

AT&T

Cisco

Doctor on Demand

GlobalMed

Google Chromecast

Hewlett HP IoT

IBM

iHealth Labs

Intel IoT Telemedicine Platforms

Microsoft IoT

Olea Kiosks

oneM2M Specifications for IoT Expansion

Philips

PTC

SAP

Sensogram Technologies

Softbank

Symantec / Norton Core Router

Teladoc

Vivify Health

Companies Mentioned

Google, Amazon, Facebook

Accenture

Qualcomm

Niantic Pokémon Go

Novartis

Apple

Push Doctor

Babylon

McKesson

Onduo, a joint venture that Google’s health-care venture, Verily Life Sciences, and Sanofi, a French drug firm

Evolution Health

Philips

Guardant Health

Royal Free Hospital in London

DeepMind, a British artificial-intelligence (AI) research firm owned by Google

GE Healthcare, Siemens, Medtronic

Evolution Health

Guardant Health

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1354709

Table of Contents

Abstract: Interconnect Products Drive Artificial Intelligence Adoption Telemedicine and Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Platforms: 1

IoT for Telemedicine: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2017 to 2023 1

IoT for Telemedicine Executive Summary 16

IoT for Telemedicine Market Driving Forces 16

IoT Technology Market Driving Forces 19

IoT Telemedicine Technology Market Challenges 20

IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market Shares: 22

IoT for Telemedicine Market Forecasts: 24

1. IoT Telemedicine Platforms Market Description and Market Dynamics: 27

1.1 Telemedicine Is Moving To Deliver Services 27

1.1.1 Doctors Without Borders 28

1.1.2 Recovery After Stroke: New Device to Keep Patients Motivated 29

1.2 Virtual Doctors 30

1.2.1 Medicare Telemedicine 31

1.2.2 State-by-State Regulatory System 31

1.3 Reshaping Coordinated Care Delivery to Achieve Proactive Wellness Programs 33

1.4 IoT Scale 39

1.4.1 Intel SDO Service Enhanced Privacy ID (EPID) Key 40

1.4.2 IoT ecosystem 41

1.4.3 Smart Cities Internet of Things (IoT) 41

2 IoT for Telemedicine Market Shares and Market Forecasts 43

2.1 IoT for Telemedicine Market Driving Forces 43

2.1.1 IoT Technology Market Driving Forces 46

2.1.2 IoT Telemedicine Technology Market Challenges 47

2.2 IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market Shares: 49

2.3 IoT for Telemedicine Market Forecasts: 52

2.3.1 IoT Telemedicine Platforms, Device Connectivity, Components, Storage, Hospital Connectivity, Market Segment Forecasts 55

2.4 IoT for Telemedicine Data Growth 62

2.4.1 Google, Amazon, Facebook 63

2.5 IoT chipsets 64

2.6 IoT Healthcare Startup Company Funding 65

2.6.1 Value of Exercise: Exercise Gives Diabetics Better Control Of Their Disease 67

2.6.2 Rise Of Telemedicine, Predictive Analytics And Earlier Diagnoses Of Illnesses Impact On Hospitals 68

2.6.3 ER Moves to AI, Hospital AI Artificial Intelligence Systems 68

2.6.4 Point Of Care Moving To The Home 69

2.7 IoT Markets 71

2.7.1 Internet of Things Market Segments: Security and Energy Management, Healthcare, Transportation and Self Driving Cars, Agriculture and Weather, Financial, Industrial and Manufacturing 76

2.8 IoT for Telemedicine Component Prices: 78

2.9 IoT for Telemedicine Regional Segments: 79

2.9.1 China 80

2.9.2 India 81

3 IoT for Telemedicine Platform Products: 82

3.1 Intel 82

3.1.1 Intel® Health Application Platform for Flex® IoT Compute Engine 84

3.2 IBM Watson IoT Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Cognitive Systems: 91

3.3 GlobalMed 92

3.4 AMD Global 94

3.5 Vidyo 94

3.6 Samsung Partner Apps Feature of S Health 95

3.6.1 Samsung Human-Centered IoT 96

3.6.2 Samsung C-Lab Innovation: Helping Golfers Perfect Their Swings 97

3.6.3 Samsung C-Lab Innovations 100

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1354709

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/