Next Generation Sequencing Market by Technology, End User, Trends and Demand by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is expanding at a robust growth rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2020-2025.
Next-generation sequencing refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in DNA. It involves various procedures, such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. Next-generation sequencing is a cost-effective solution that offers faster and highly precise results. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules, which facilitates research activities in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.
Market Growth Drivers:
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, along with several technological advancements in the field of medical sciences are primarily driving the next generation sequencing market. Furthermore, due to the widespread utilization of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnosis, there has been an increasing demand for NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection. Additionally, the increasing adoption of genome mapping solutions to forecast and analyze numerous chronic ailments is also propelling the market. Other factors, such as declining costs of NGS technologies and numerous R&D activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, are further expected to drive the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth in the coming years.
Get a PDF sample of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/next-generation-sequencing-market/requestsample
Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the next generation sequencing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- 10x Genomics
- BGI Group
- Eurofins Scientific
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Illumina Inc.
- Genewiz
- Macrogen
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Qiagen N.V.
- GenapSys Inc.
The report has segmented the global next generation sequencing market on the basis of sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.
Breakup by Sequencing Type:
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Targeted Resequencing
- Whole Exome Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- CHIP Sequencing
- De Novo Sequencing
- Methyl Sequencing
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Instruments
- Reagents and Consumables
- Software and Services
Breakup by Technology:
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
- Genetic Screening
- Diagnostics
- Agriculture and Animal Research
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Academic Institutes & Research Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://bit.ly/3q7fVxN
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Industry Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-colocation-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group