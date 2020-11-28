Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market global share growth size opportunities trends regional overview leading company analysis and key country forecast

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market over the period 2019-2026.

WHAT IS SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE?

It is capital investments by growers to improve farming techniques and raise the quality of their produce to meet the growing demand for organic, certified and sustainably-produced goods in global markets.

Local financial institutions can partner with global buyers to provide access to finance at competitive terms and tenors for micro- and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that lack the necessary finance and technical skills to improve environmental and social management and operating performance.

The importance of supply chain management is ever increasing. Firms constantly work on optimizing their supply chain network to reduce costs that increases their profitability options. Also, there is a significant amount of cash which gets stuck in the supply chain network. On one hand, buyer’s want to delay accounts payable so that they can use the money as working capital. On the other hand, suppliers would like their payments credited at the earliest. Supply chain finance model solves this issue; wherein the financial institute issues accounts receivable to the supplier at the earliest with minimal fee, and the buyer would pay the bank before the invoice date. This model has been widely adopted by both small & medium enterprises as well as large enterprises.

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market:

By Type:

*Financial Institution

*Buyer Financed

*Supplier Financed

*Multiple Source

By End Users

*Foot & Apparel

*Food & Beverages

*Power & Energy

*Automobile

*Chemical & Materials

*Manufacturing

*Others

By Organization Size:

*Large Enterprises

*Small and Medium sized Enterprises

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Top market players are profiled in this research study Are:

BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd., Citigroup, Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank N.V., FMO, Standard Chartered, HSBC Group, and TIER Sustainable Supply Chain Finance

Furthermore, the report also categorizes the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market on the basis of types of products or services, application segments, end-user, regions, and others. Each of the segment’s growth is assessed along with their growth estimation in the forecast period. Also, the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market provides a scrupulous study on sales volume, industry size, shares, demand & supply analysis, and value analysis of several firms together with segmental analysis, relating to important geographies.

Competitive Analysis:

The Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market before evaluating its possibility.

