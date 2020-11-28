GPS Tracker Market valuable growth prospects size share demand and current trends analysis

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on GPS Tracker Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the GPS Tracker Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of GPS Tracker Market over the period 2019-2026.

A GPS tracking unit is a device, normally carried by a moving vehicle or person, that uses the Global Positioning System to determine and track its precise location, and hence that of its carrier, at intervals. The recorded location data can be stored within the tracking unit, or it may be transmitted to a central location database, or Internet-connected computer, using a cellular (GPRS or SMS), radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit.

The major factors that are expected to be driving the GPS tracking device market are increasing commercial vehicle sales, various government mandates such as electronic logging device (ELD), affordable price, high ROI, and vehicle theft protection. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the GPS tracking device market size based on type (standalone tracker, OBD device, and advance tracker), deployment type (commercial vehicles, cargo & container, others), industry, and region.

The adoption of advanced GPS trackers is increasing significantly in commercial vehicles, cargo containers, and fleet management due to new features. The adoption of advanced trackers in fleet management systems helps managers keep a closer look at fleet movement and performance. This allows them to achieve high operational efficiency and return on investment (ROI). Moreover, all the information collected through advanced GPS trackers is uploaded to a software interface, which allows fleet managers to monitor the movement, fuel consumption, and appropriate routing of vehicles. These platforms can use this information to monitor fleet movement to optimize the supply chain operation, connect with the workforce, improve overall productivity, and minimize unscheduled downtime. Therefore, several vendors are seen focusing on developing and introducing advanced GPS trackers in the market, which will drive the growth of the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period.

GPS tracking is still in introductory stages of its application in the aviation industry. The delay in delivery of correct piece of information is a major drawback of this application, which is particularly critical in regions like Eastern Europe, where pilots have to operate in regions with unstable connection. This is motivating the several companies to launch high standard GPS trackers that could be helpful in aviation industry. In February 2017, UTair-Helicopter services, a Russian helicopter operator, launched GPS tracking over its entire fleet. These trackers monitor aircraft movements and thus work towards improving the aircraft safety.The rising imports and exports between countries bolsters the market growth for GPS trackers. The amount of cargos transported between countries is witnessing a fast growth which create an inevitable need for fleet management solutions to ensure the safe delivery of goods. These needs create an opportunity for a strong growth potential in the global GPS trackers market. According to World Bank, the exports and imports of goods from Brazil and Mexico increased significantly from 2010 to 2016.

Vendor Landscape

The market players operational in the global market are expected to innovate their solution portfolio to garner a greater market share. The leading players include Laird PLC,Calamp Corp, Teltonika UAB, Concox Wireless Solution Co., Ltd., TomTom International BV,

Competitive Analysis:

The GPS Tracker Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

