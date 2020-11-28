Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market industry insights major key players and current trends analysis

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market over the period 2019-2026.Moreover, increasing internet penetration and rising adoption of smartphones are also helping to promote the growth of the market. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

The growing adoption of blockchain technology by media, advertising, and entertainment enterprises to streamline business processes such as royalty distribution, payment management, digital advertising and content license and rights management are driving the market growth. Rising demand for eliminating data and content piracy and providing secure and faster transactions also promote the adoption of blockchain across media and entertainment companies.

The digital technologies are substantially transforming the global media and entertainment industry, especially in the areas of content production and distribution, with blockchain being the most prominent technological disruptor. According to Accenture, 55% of media and platform executives think blockchain is a top-five priority for their company. Also, 83% of executives plan to increase blockchain investments in the next three years.

– The need for blockchain in media and entertainment is increasing owing to the subsequent commoditization of content and widespread piracy of intellectual property (IP). The increasing need for eliminating intermediaries between content creators and end-users, the growing demand for secure and faster transactions, and the growing instances of data piracy in the media and entertainment, are some of the key factors driving the market.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the size of the market by providers, applications, enterprise size, and regions. The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market.

Scope of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Report

The market is segmented on the basis of providers, applications, enterprise size, and regions. Blockchain technology is a digitalized public ledger. Initially, it was only used for cryptocurrency transactions. The blockchain is now used in various sectors of the manufacturing industry, such as consumer electronics, media and entertainment, automotive, aerospace, and defense, textile, energy, and power, food and beverages, etc. Various processes, such as transactions, transportation, and stock management, are noted and organized sequentially without maintaining any records or files.

Market Segmentation:

By Providers

*Application

*Middleware

*Infrastructure

By Enterprise Size

*Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

*Large Enterprises

By Application

*Licensing & Rights Management

*Digital Advertising

*Content Security

*Online Gaming

*Payments

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Key Players

Major key players in the global blockchain in media and entertainment market as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury USA Inc., Factom Inc

Competitive Analysis:

The Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market before evaluating its possibility.

