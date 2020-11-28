Shea Butter Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018-2026

Global Shea Butter Market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.67 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.81% during a forecast period.

Cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period owing to growing usage of Shea butter in this industry. Shea butter has cinnamic acid, which saves skin from the ultraviolet rays is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, it has anti-aging properties and helps to soften skin and regeneration of tissue cell are also expected to drive the market in the cosmetic & personal care industry.

Shea butter is used in various type skins, hair, and food products and has several healing properties. Major driving factors of the market are various governments are restricting the usage of Shea butter in products such as chocolate, increasing disposable incomes, and growing concerns regarding fitness. Rising consumer preference towards the Shea butter products is propelling the market growth. Shea butter products have A & E vitamins, which are expected to fuel the market growth owing to rising health awareness among consumers across the globe. The medical industry is boosting the market growth owing to rising usage of Shea butter in various treatments as it contains cinnamic acid and it is very flexible. In addition, Shea butter has properties such as antioxidants, recover skin damage, and also improve health of skin & hair are boosting the market growth.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to developed economy and growing consumer awareness. Government is promoting the usage of Shea butter is another driving factor of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising trend of fashion, which is boosting the market growth in the cosmetic & personal care industry. Rising population and changing living standards of the consumers are also expected to surge the market growth in a positive way in this region. India and China are projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period as rising consciousness regarding health and growing western culture influence in these countries.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked inShea Butter Market areGhana Nuts Ltd, Maison Karite Sociedad Limitada, Adunni Ori Ltd., Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd., and Savanna Shea Industries.

The Scope of the Report for Shea Butter Market

Global Shea Butter Market, by Type

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Global Shea Butter Market, by Application

Food

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Medical

Others

Global Shea Butter Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Global Shea Butter Market

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Maison Karite Sociedad Limitada

Adunni Ori Ltd.

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd.

Savanna Shea Industries

Star Shea Ltd

Shea Radiance

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Jedwards International, Inc

IOI Loders Croklaan

Lovinah Naturals

Shebu Industries

Shea Therapy Ltd

