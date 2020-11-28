Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size(Volume & Value), Business Strategies, Growth and Development Trends 2019-2026

The global mobile gamma cameras market size was $XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach $XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small and large organs including brain, cardiac, neurological, breast, thyroid, pancreas and kidney applications. The mobile gamma camera scans the body by using a procedure that follows injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ and then recording the resulting radioactivity by image scanning.

In mobile gamma camera the total examination time is ten minutes till final images. Further, mobile gamma camera system can be used at bedside and is greater in clinical practices. Nuclear imaging is performed due to its better selectivity and resolution. Thus, it is vastly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in number of applications of mobile gamma camera devices is expected to reduce the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as advantages of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras, and technological advancements in expanding the imaging options. Further, factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in near future, fuel the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. However, side effects such as decrease in organ function, hair loss and skin burn of mobile gamma cameras and exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation are certain factors which hamper the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market.

On the contrary, development of mobile gamma camera is slowly replacing the conventional cameras, and this represents the biggest technological development in the market followed by miniaturization and numerous developments in the radionucleotide, which are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is classified into single-head mobile gamma cameras, dual-head mobile gamma cameras, triple-head mobile gamma cameras, and handheld mobile gamma camera. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac imaging, breast imaging, thyroid scanning, kidney scanning, intraoperative imaging, and others.

Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, imaging centers & clinics, and research centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

