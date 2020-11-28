Industrial Valves Market Opportunities, Future Trends, Demand and Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2025

According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global industrial valves market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the 2020-2025.
Industrial valves are mechanical devices used to regulate the flow and pressure of liquids, gases, and slurries in a piping system. The major components of valves are body (or enclosure), bonnet, actuator, valve member and seat. Industrial valves assist in stopping the flow rate through the pipe whenever required, prevent flow return to the pressurized side and protect equipment from overpressure hazards. These valves are available in numerous types based on different sizes, designs, functions and operations. As a result, industrial valves are widely adopted across the chemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, food and beverage (F&B), power, and oil & gas sectors.
Industrial Valves Market Growth Drivers:
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing automation in industrial processes, is currently bolstering the global industrial valves market. Apart from this, the growing number of oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities in both onshore and offshore locations, is further propelling the demand for industrial valves.
Continuous upgradations in nuclear power stations and petroleum refining plants for remote monitoring from a centralized locations are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of industrial valves with smart water metering systems in water and wastewater treatment plants will continue to drive the industrial valves market growth in the coming years.
Get a sample of full research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market/requestsample
Global Industrial Valves Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Samson AG and Velan Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
- Flowserve Corporation
- AVK Holding A/S
- The Crane Company
- IMI Plc
- Kitz Corporation
- Forbes Marshall
- Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)
The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Power
- Pharmaceutical
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Chemical
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Gate Valve
- Globe Valve
- Butterfly Valve
- Ball Valve
- Check Valve
- Plug Valve
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Steel
- Cast Iron
- Alloy Based
- Others
Breakup by Functionality:
- On-Off / Isolation Valves
- Control Valves
Breakup by Size:
- Up To 1”
- 1”-6”
- 7”-25”
- 26”-50”
- 51” and Above
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://bit.ly/3qaoLL1
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Industry Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial valves Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-compressors-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/forklift-trucks-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group