Water Electrolysis Market 2020: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2020-2026 | Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Water Electrolysis Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Water Electrolysis report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Water Electrolysis market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Water Electrolysis specifications, and company profiles. The Water Electrolysis study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Water Electrolysis market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Water Electrolysis industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2313483/global-and-china-water-electrolysis-market

Key Manufacturers of Water Electrolysis Market include: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba

Water Electrolysis Market Types include: Traditional Alkaline Electrolyser

PEM Electrolyser



Water Electrolysis Market Applications include: Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Water Electrolysis market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2313483/global-and-china-water-electrolysis-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Water Electrolysis in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global and China Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2313483/global-and-china-water-electrolysis-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Electrolysis Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Electrolyser

1.2.3 PEM Electrolyser

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Plants

1.3.3 Steel Plant

1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.3.5 Industrial Gases

1.3.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

1.3.7 Power to Gas

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Electrolysis, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Water Electrolysis Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Water Electrolysis Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water Electrolysis Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Electrolysis Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water Electrolysis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water Electrolysis Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water Electrolysis Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water Electrolysis Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Water Electrolysis Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Water Electrolysis Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Water Electrolysis Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Water Electrolysis Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water Electrolysis Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Water Electrolysis Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Water Electrolysis Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Water Electrolysis Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Water Electrolysis Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Water Electrolysis Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water Electrolysis Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Water Electrolysis Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Siemens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Siemens Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Siemens Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Siemens Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Proton On-Site

12.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

12.1.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Proton On-Site Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

12.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

12.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

12.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

12.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

12.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

12.4 Hydrogenics

12.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hydrogenics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hydrogenics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

12.5 Nel Hydrogen

12.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

12.6 Suzhou Jingli

12.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

12.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

12.7 Beijing Zhongdian

12.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

12.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

12.8 McPhy

12.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

12.8.2 McPhy Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 McPhy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.8.5 McPhy Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 TianJin Mainland

12.10.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

12.10.2 TianJin Mainland Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 TianJin Mainland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

12.11 Proton On-Site

12.11.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

12.11.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Proton On-Site Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered

12.11.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

12.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

12.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Products Offered

12.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Recent Development

12.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

12.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

12.14 Asahi Kasei

12.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered

12.14.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.15 Idroenergy Spa

12.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Products Offered

12.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

12.16 Erredue SpA

12.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

12.16.2 Erredue SpA Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Erredue SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Erredue SpA Products Offered

12.16.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

12.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

12.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

12.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Products Offered

12.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

12.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

12.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Products Offered

12.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

12.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

12.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Products Offered

12.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Recent Development

12.20 ITM Power

12.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

12.20.2 ITM Power Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 ITM Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 ITM Power Products Offered

12.20.5 ITM Power Recent Development

12.21 Toshiba

12.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.21.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Toshiba Products Offered

12.21.5 Toshiba Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water Electrolysis Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”