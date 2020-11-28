Biostimulants Market Analysis by Crop Type, End User, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020-2025.
Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of a plant. They are produced from various active ingredients, like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production in the plant. They also help in enhancing the antioxidant properties, stimulating root development, and plant cell enlargement.
Biostimulants Market Growth Drivers:
The expanding agriculture industry, growing demand for agricultural sustainability, and rising adoption of organic farming practices are primarily catalyzing the global biostimulants market growth. It is widely being utilized in organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health. Moreover, the growing concerns towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the decline in the availability of fertile land and surging food consumption levels are also driving the product demand. Numerous innovations and increasing R&D activities in the field of agricultural sciences are further anticipated to drive the biostimulants market.
Global Biostimulants Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Novozymes
- Isagro
- Biolchim SpA.
- Agrinos AS
- Biostadt India Ltd.
- Adama LTD.
- Syngenta
- BASF SE
- Koppert B.V.
- Bayer
- Valagro SpA,
- Italpollina SpA
The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
- Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
- Others
- Microbial Soil Amendments
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Others
Breakup by Origin:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
Breakup by Application:
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
