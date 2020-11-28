Next Generation Biometrics Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Next Generation Biometrics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Next Generation Biometrics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Next Generation Biometrics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Next generation biometrics are the technologies that are used to authenticate the identity of individuals through biological characteristics such as facial expression, voice, palm, fingerprints, signature, iris, vein and DNA. The biometric techniques are easy to use and the data obtained are in the digital form that will be hard to forge or duplicate and to rebuild. Moreover, next generation biometrics are available in various type of solutions that can cater to many end-user verticals according to their need.

Next Generation Biometrics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Next Generation Biometrics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Banking and Financial Industry to be the Fastest Growing Sector

– Major Banks are rolling out biometric authentication. JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo allow their customers to log in to mobile banking via fingerprint authentication.

– Voice authentication is also deployed in banks call centres to identify customers. Next generation biometric authentication can raise the satisfaction of their customers, as it can eliminate passwords and increase the demand to adopt for biometrics in the banking sector, which makes this market grow.

– For instance, Wells Fargo is working on a payment solution that will make use of the voice of its customers to authenticate transactions and access services. While other banks and financial institutions still have limited approach towards voice biometrics and use it only to let customers access information like account balance, etc., Wells Fargo bold step to use voice biometrics to authenticate payments is quite a news for financial security experts.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies, which is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Apart from the consumer electronics and government sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a rise in the application of next-generation biometrics in this region.

– Developing countries, such as China, India are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has initiated a biometric national ID program, which commenced in 2013, whereas, India started the program in 2011. These countries are driving the growth of biometric systems. However, the increase in computer storage of essential documents has increased the need for next-generation biometric systems.

Detailed TOC of Next Generation Biometrics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Inclination of Growth toward E-Passport Program

4.3.2 Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones Driving Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fear of Privacy Invasion Challenging Growth

4.4.2 High Initial Cost of Systems Restricting Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Solution

5.1.1 Face Recognition

5.1.2 Fingerprint Recognition

5.1.3 IRIS Recognition

5.1.4 Palm Print Recognition

5.1.5 Signature Recognition

5.1.6 Other Types of Solutions

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Banking & Financial Service

5.2.2 Home Security

5.2.3 Travel & Immigration

5.2.4 Defense

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cross Match Technologies

6.1.2 Fingerprint Cards AB

6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Suprema Inc.

6.1.6 Thales Group

6.1.7 RCG Holdings Limited

6.1.8 Safran SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

