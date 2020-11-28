Network Automation Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Network Automation Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Network Automation market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Network Automation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Network automation is the process of automating the configuration, management, and operations of a computer network. With a major of applications relying on data centers, supporting them through increased virtualization, standardization, and automation have become key factors for better performance as well as higher capacity and throughput. By combining computer hardware and software-based solutions, large enterprises, service provider, and organizations can implement electronic network automation to restraint and manage repetitive processes.

Network Automation market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Network Automation market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

SD – WAN to Gain a Huge Market Share

– The rapid emergence and widespread adoption of mobile technology, cloud computing, big data analytics, and social media by both enterprises and consumers have resulted in shifts in bandwidth, network infrastructure requirements, by which the requirement of SD – WAN is growing.

– SD-WAN solutions help in connecting users and devices from multiple locations directly to the cloud data centers and ensure the connection are optimized and secured.

– As data center traffics are increasing, so with the rise of the cloud in IT and telecom, the cloud is predicated on the idea of on-demand capacity and self-service, which SDN can dynamically deliver based on demand and availability of resources within the data center. This will help in supporting data center traffics.

– Managing traffic to many IP addresses and virtual machines is a very tedious task, but by using SDN, devices can be more easily added to the network, lowering the risk of service interruption. At the same time, SDN better fits the parallel processing and overall design of virtualized networks.

– With these benefits in mind, it makes sense that SDN in the data center is gaining traction and will help in growing the market of network automation.

Asia Pacific to Account for a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The increase in 5G investments in Japan, China, and India, by key players, and the growth in the disposable incomes of the populations in developing countries, is expected to contribute to the automation market demand.

– The interest shown by SMBs in cloud adoption is further fuelling the growth of the market. Increase in demand of data center network is fueling the growth of the market. In India, trends in data centers include virtualization, consolidation, and green computing.

– Siemens opened a factory in Goa, India, to produce network automation components. This factory in India is equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and also has an infrastructure with lean processes, which will grow the market in the future.

– Asia-Pacific’s manufacturing companies are championing the digitization and integration of their operations, introducing digital products and services, and connecting new technologies across their organizations, at a much faster rate than their peers in the Americas and EMEA. The rapid adoption of network automation solutions across manufacturing sectors is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Network Automation Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Centre Network Due to Increasing Traffic

4.3.2 Rising Trend of Connected Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional Across Industries

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Network Type

5.1.1 Physical

5.1.2 Virtual

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Solution Type

5.2.1 Network Automation Tools

5.2.2 SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

5.2.3 Intent-based Networking

5.3 By Service Type

5.3.1 Managed

5.3.2 Professional

5.4 By Deployment

5.4.1 Cloud

5.4.2 On-premise

5.4.3 Hybrid

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 IT and Telecom

5.5.2 Manufacturing

5.5.3 Energy and Utility

5.5.4 Banking and Financial Services

5.5.5 Education

5.5.6 Other End-user Industries

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc

6.1.2 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.5 SolarWinds Inc.

6.1.6 Network Automation, Inc.

6.1.7 Micro Focus International plc

6.1.8 NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 Apstra Inc.

6.1.10 Arista Networks Inc.

6.1.11 Extreme Networks Inc.

6.1.12 BMC Software, Inc.

6.1.13 Veriflow Systems, Inc.

6.1.14 VMware, Inc.

6.1.15 Nokia Networks (Nuage Networks)

6.1.16 Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible Inc.)

6.1.17 Forward Networks, Inc.

6.1.18 AppViewX, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

