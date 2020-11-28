Network Analytics Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Network Analytics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Network Analytics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Network Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.

Key Market Trends:

Communication Service Providers Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

– The telecom industry is leading the market, in terms of the adoption rate of network analytics. Growth in the mobile industry has been dramatic by virtually any measure, and despite some reports of a slowdown, it is still expected to rise.

– The advent of 5G network, coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones, promises to lead to an enormous wave of data traffic. The signs of 5G that demand more speed, greater efficiency, and less latency may be essential to support the connected things in future.

– Telecom organizations are depending on terabytes of data that are being generated and stored in silos and scattered across the business ecosystem. However, for simpler and faster processing of only relevant data, telecom companies need an advanced analytics-driven data solution, which may help them to achieve timely and accurate insights.

– Telecom operators that want to be innovative and maximize their revenue potential must have the right solution at the right place and right time, so that they can control the volume, variety, and velocity of data coming into their organization and leverage on actionable insights obtained from that data.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market

– The region is expected to occupy the largest market share, but is expected to show a moderate growth rate, due to the early adoption of network analytics by the leading players in the region.

– Availability of technology and infrastructure, increased cyber-malware attack on the networks in the region, and higher technology adoption rate are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the region has the world’s leading telecom companies, like AT&T and Verizon, who are employing network analytics, extensively.

– Furthermore, the region, especially the United States, is seeing a rise in the number of cloud-based analytics startups focused on network analytics. This is expected to help maintain the region’s dominance in the upcoming years.

