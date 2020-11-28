Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, fetal monitoring devices are vital tools that are routinely used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to examine fetal health during labor and delivery. Neonatal devices are extensively used in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) where complex machines and monitoring devices are designed for the unique needs of tiny babies. The market is segmented by product type and geography.

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Incubators is the Segment by Product Type is expected to be Fastest Growing Market

The neonatal incubators are often necessary for infants. The infants need respiratory support ranging from extra oxygen to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or mechanical ventilation. The temperature regulation of infants is among the major factors to be controlled in the neonatal incubator cases. The companies has varied devices on several parameters, among which temperature regulation is very important, as severe temperature differences lead to neonate heat loss, hypothermia, and apnoea, which are closely related to air flow and air velocity. In the emerging markets, the growing focus is being seen toward low cost alternative neonatal incubators, such as MiraCradle and Embrace Nest in India, which are much cheaper than the incubators original cost, and thus could be more affordable to hospitals and patients in several places across the country. With that, the market is expected to witness high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The healthcare expenditure in the United States is among the highest, as per the GDP, globally. More than 18% is spent on healthcare each year in the United States. The country accommodates several medical devices companies working on fetal and neonatal care from around the world, having a good direct distribution channel, as well as third-party services for equipment distribution in relation to medical/hospitals requirement, and home care needs. Furthermore, there is a rise in technological advancement in the devices. Philips Healthcare has developed a Smart Pulse technology, which differentiates between maternal pulse and fetal heart rate without the need for an additional sensor, like SpO2 and ECG. Research in Northwestern Medicine showed that new technology used to assess fetal heart activity called fetal electrocardiogram ST segment analysis or STAN, which not only improves outcomes during labor and delivery but also decrease the rate of cesarean deliveries when compared to conventional fetal heart rate monitoring. During the forecast period, the growth is expected to be consistent, with the high requirement in hospitals, for several applications across the country. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Preterm Births

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness for Prenatal and Neonatal Care

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Provide Better Care for Prenatal and Neonatal Infants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Birth Rates in Developed Countries

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Economic Constraints in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

5.1.1.1 Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

5.1.1.2 Fetal Doppler

5.1.1.3 Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.1.4 Fetal Heart Monitors

5.1.1.5 Fetal Pulse oximeters

5.1.1.6 Others

5.1.2 Neonatal Equipment

5.1.2.1 Incubators

5.1.2.2 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.3 Phototherapy Equipment

5.1.2.4 Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.5 Other Neonatal Care Equipment

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atom Medical Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.5 Masimo

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.8 Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

6.1.9 Vyaire Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

