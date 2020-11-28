Naval Ship Propeller Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Naval Ship Propeller Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Naval Ship Propeller market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Naval Ship Propeller market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Naval Ship Propeller Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a detailed study of propellers used in naval ships. The study excludes the propellers used in submarines.

Naval Ship Propeller market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Naval Ship Propeller market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Controllable Pitch Propeller Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the fixed pitch propellers segment has the highest market share. Fixed pitch propellers are robust and reliable, as the system does not incorporate any mechanical and hydraulic subsystems as in the controlled pitch propellers. Moreover, their manufacturing, installation, and operational costs are lower than the other types of propellers. Thus, they are now widely being used in naval ships. However, during the forecast period, the controllable pitch propeller segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment is attributed to its benefits, such as higher propulsion efficiency, better maneuverability, less wear and tear of the blades, and significant NVH performance, as compared to others. Thus, they are now being adopted slowly, and thereby their revenue share is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The Market in the Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow with High CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, the market in North America is the largest, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. The US is procuring new naval ships constantly every year. The demand generated by these procurements is helping the market for naval ships propellers. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR. Procurements of naval ships in the region are driven by the high military expenditure by the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as India and China. Additionally, the disputes in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea are propelling the navies to further strengthen their sea-based capabilities. All these factors are helping the procurement of naval ships, thereby supporting the growth of the naval ship propeller market.

Naval Ship Propeller Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Naval Ship Propeller market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Naval Ship Propeller including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Naval Ship Propeller Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Propeller Type

5.1.1 Fixed Pitch Propeller

5.1.2 Controllable Pitch Propeller

5.1.3 Other Propeller Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Turkey

5.2.5.4 Egypt

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Konsberg (Rolls Royce PLC)

6.2.2 MAN Energy Solutions

6.2.3 VEEM Propellers

6.2.4 ANDRITZ

6.2.5 Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH

6.2.6 Bruntons Propellers Ltd

6.2.7 Schottel

6.2.8 Michigan Wheel

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

