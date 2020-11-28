Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244865

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244865

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

– There is always a continuous requirement for eco-friendly materials in the building materials industry.

– Wood fiber-reinforced composites can be used for decking, fencing, molding, trim, etc. Owing to their low maintenance costs and resistance to weathering, stains, and warping, wood fiber-reinforced composites are the desirable alternates for wood in these applications.

– Wood fiber-reinforced composites are costlier than processed wood. However, they are relatively cheaper than other natural fiber-reinforced composite materials for the construction industry.

– Non-wood natural fibers can be used as a substitute for many wood-fiber composites that are being used as building materials. There are several other opportunities to use non-wood natural fibers in the construction industry. Owing to the ongoing growth and investments in the construction industry in the region, the market for natural fiber-reinforced composite materials is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and rising demand from the automotive industry in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of natural fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the region. The consumption of natural fiber-reinforced composites is high in the construction industry. Furthermore, the automotive industry is one of the most prominent consumers of bio-based composites. Factors, such as increasing automotive production and sales in the region, and an increasing number of automotive OEM manufacturers, are expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumtpion of natural fiber-reinforced composites in the region, during the forecast period.

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244865

Detailed TOC of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Composites in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand for New Eco-friendly Composites in Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Moisture Adsorption, Restricted Processing Temperature, and Incompatibility with Most of the Polymer Matrices

4.2.2 Lower Impact Resistance Compared to Glass Fiber-reinforced Composites

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fiber Type

5.1.1 Wood Fiber Composites

5.1.2 Non-wood Fiber Composites

5.2 By Polymer

5.2.1 Thermosets

5.3 By Thermoplastics

5.3.1 Polyethylene

5.3.2 Polypropylene

5.3.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride

5.3.4 Other Thermoplastics

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Building and Construction

5.4.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.4.5 Sport

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)

6.4.2 Fiberon

6.4.3 FlexForm Technologies

6.4.4 GreenCore Composites Inc.

6.4.5 GreenGran BV

6.4.6 Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

6.4.7 Meshlin Composites Zrt.

6.4.8 Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

6.4.9 Procotex SA Corporation NV

6.4.10 Tecnaro GmbH

6.4.11 Trex Company Inc.

6.4.12 TTS (Tekle Technical Services Inc.)

6.4.13 UPM Biocomposites

6.4.14 Weyerhaeuser Company

6.4.15 Amorim Cork Composites SA

6.4.16 AZEK Building Products

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Flame Retardancy of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites

7.2 Emerging Applications in the Marine Industry

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Wearable Security Device Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Luxury Car Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

Hair Restoration Services Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Solid Wood Panels Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿Industrial Grippers Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024

Bicycle Carrier Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Wood Interior Doors Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Elearning Authoring Tools Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Bakery Cream Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Rubber Accelerator Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Advanced Airport Technologies Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024