Naphthalene Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Naphthalene Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Naphthalene market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Naphthalene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244866

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Naphthalene Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244866

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Naphthalene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Naphthalene market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Naphthalene market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application

– One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.

– They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.

– Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.

– China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.

– Overall, naphthalene sulfonate is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the naphthalene market in 2018, owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– The growing construction and agriculture industries of the Asian countries like China and India are some of the crucial factors that are driving the market growth in the region.

– The approval of large construction projects, especially in India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the market for naphthalene in the region.

– The construction industry of the ASEAN countries is also growing at a significant rate, owing to increasing investments by both the public and private sectors.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Naphthalene Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Naphthalene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Naphthalene including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244866

Detailed TOC of Naphthalene Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use as NSF in Concrete Admixtures

4.1.2 Growing Use in Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source

5.1.1 Coal Tar

5.1.2 Petroleum

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds

5.2.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

5.2.1.2 Naphthalene Sulfonates

5.2.2 Low-Volatility Solvents

5.2.3 Moth Repellent

5.2.4 Pesticides

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�

6.4.2 CarbonTech Group

6.4.3 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 DEZA a.s

6.4.5 Epsilon Carbon

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Gautam Zen International

6.4.8 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

6.4.9 JFE Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Koppers Inc.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 PCC Rokita SA

6.4.13 Rain Carbon Inc.

6.4.14 Tulstar Products Inc.

6.4.15 Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Applications in the Construction Sector

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Mammography Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Fall-arrest Harness Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿Industrial Separation & Sifting Equipment Market Share, Growth Analysis 2020 – Industry Size with Regional Segmentations, Business Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Rizatriptan Benzoate Market – Global Industry Size, Regional Outlook by Share, Growth Trends with Revenue, Qualitative Analysis of Leading Players Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Golden Enoki Mushroom Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Food Additives Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Truck Propeller Shafts Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

TFL Panel Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Bakery Products Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Network Analytics Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024