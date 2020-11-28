Nanoporous Membranes Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Nanoporous Membranes Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Nanoporous Membranes market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Nanoporous Membranes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Nanoporous Membranes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Nanoporous Membranes market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Nanoporous Membranes market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Water Treatment Application

– Nanoporous membrane exhibits high performance for water purification. It helps to filter pollutants, such as metallic ions, salts, organic molecules, and microbes from wastewater. To design high-performance nanoporous membranes for water purification, various types of organic, inorganic, and hybrid materials are used.

– The water treatment industry has been witnessing strong growth, which is widely fueled by the increased industrial demand for water.

– As water is utilized in huge quantities in numerous industries, such as power, steel, mining, & metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil and gas, food and beverage, and textile and dyes, various governments across the world are found implementing regulations on these industries related to wastewater treatment before releasing the water back into the environment.

– Such market requirements are leading to increasing the number of water treatment plants across the world. Northeast Water Purification Plant (NEWPP) Expansion Phase 2 in Texas, United States, Bull Run Filtration Project in Oregon, United States, Reconstruction Project of Linville Water Treatment Plant in South East Queensland, Australia, etc. are some of the upcoming projects.

– Hence, with all such projects to come, the demand for nanoporous membranes is expected to increase for water treatment applications during the forecast period.

The United States is Expected to Dominate the Market in the North America Region

– The United States is a major industrialized country that houses multiple industries in heavy, medium-scale, and small-scale categories. The country is known for its booming commercial activities

– Moreover, the USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, through which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The usage of biological water treatment technologies is increasing in other industries, such as food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, chemical industries, etc.

– The United States Naval Research Laboratory developed nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells that use a non-PEM to generate passive diffusion within the cell. The membrane is a nonporous polymer filter (nylon, cellulose, or polycarbonate). It offers comparable power densities to Nafion (a well-known PEM), with greater durability.

– Hence, with such innovations, coupled with rapidly growing end users, are expected to boost the demand for nanoporous membranes in the country, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Nanoporous Membranes Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need to Treat Wastewater

4.1.2 Rising Water Desalination Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Adoption in the Developing Countries

4.2.2 Poor Fouling Resistance of Nanoporous Membranes

4.2.3 Supply Deficiency of Nanomaterials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Organic

5.1.2 Inorganic (Ceramics, Carbon Nanotubes, and Graphene)

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Fuel Cells

5.2.3 Biomedical

5.2.4 Food Processing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Laval AB

6.4.2 Applied Membranes Inc.

6.4.3 AXEON Water Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.6 Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Hydranautics A Nitto Group Company

6.4.8 inopor GmbH

6.4.9 InRedox LLC

6.4.10 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

6.4.11 MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH

6.4.12 Osmotech Membranes Pvt Ltd

6.4.13 Pure-Pro Water Corporation

6.4.14 SiMPore Inc.

6.4.15 SmartMembranes GmbH

6.4.16 SUEZ Environnement SA

6.4.17 Synder Filtration Inc.

6.4.18 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Surface Grafting of Fouling-resistant Membrane

7.2 Fabrication of Multi-functional Membranes

