Nano Cellulose Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Paper Processing is Expected to Witness Higher Growth

– As cellulose is an organic compound obtained from wood pulp, it has a major application base in paper processing. Additionally, nano cellulose allows producers to increase the usage of mineral filler during production of paper.

– The demand for nanocellulose paper from the electronics sector has also witnessed an increase. This is owing to the properties offered by nanocellulose, which include optical, cost-efficient, light-weight, biodegradable, and recyclability. The growth of electronics industry is likely to ramp up the demand for nanocellulose paper in the coming years.

– The demand for paper has been at a rise, majorly owing to the demand from the developing countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The increase in the number of school-going children, rising literacy, increasing documentation, and expansion of organized retail business in these countries have created a spur in the demand for paper, which in turn, is boosting the demand for nanocellulose from the paper processing sector.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific nanocellulose market is witnessing a robust growth, owing to the increasing automotive and paper production in countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

– China is the largest country in the paper industry across the world, both in terms of production and consumption. The domestic paper sector in the country is growing, owing to the steady rising prices, increasing demand, and rising exports.

– Moreover, China has the world’s largest automotive market, in terms of production. According to the OICA, automotive production in China reached 27,809,196 vehicles in 2018. Currently, many OEM manufacturers are introducing hybrid body structures, which incorporate plastic and composite materials in combination with the traditional steel and light alloy components.

– Additionally, growth in manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry is driving the demand for nanocellulose composites in China.

– In South Korea, the government is taking initiatives to increase the aerospace production in the country by investing around USD 20 billion by 2020. Moreover, the government is planning to increase the domestic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations, which may further drive the aerospace sector.

– Such factors are expected to drive the market for nanocellulose in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Nano Cellulose Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Technological Advancements in Various End-user Industries

4.1.2 Superior Properties of Cellulose Nanofibers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Economic Barriers Hindering the Market Growth

4.2.2 Dearth of Consumer Awareness

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

5.1.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

5.1.3 Bacterial Cellulose

5.1.4 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paper Processing

5.2.2 Paints and Coatings

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Textile

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Composites

5.2.7 Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Process Inc.

6.4.2 Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

6.4.3 Borregaard

6.4.4 CelluComp

6.4.5 CelluForce

6.4.6 Chuetsu Pulp and Paper

6.4.7 Daicel FineChem Ltd

6.4.8 Fiberlean Technologies

6.4.9 Melodea Ltd

6.4.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Norske Skog AS

6.4.12 Oji Holdings Corporation

6.4.13 RISE INNVENTIA AB

6.4.14 Sappi Ltd

6.4.15 University of Maine

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

