Nano and Microsatellite Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Satellites of weight class 1 kg – 10 kg are considered under the nanosatellite category, while the satellites having weights between 10 kg – 100 kg are considered under the microsatellite category. CubeSats of 8U and above are included in the microsatellite category, while those below them are included in nanosatellite category. Furthermore, the report includes the following aspects:

Nano and Microsatellite market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Nano and Microsatellite market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Nanosatellite Segment is Expected to have the Highest Share in the Market During the Forecast Period

The market studied is currently dominated by the nanosatellite segment, due to the growing R&D from schools, universities, and startups. In the past decade, schools, and universities have been highly involved in developing nanosatellites for research and earth observation applications. The segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, as the investments in this segment are growing year-on-year. One of the main reasons for the growing investments in this segment is the relatively low cost of developing these satellites and the high success rate of launching these satellites in low-earth orbits.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the nano and microsatellite market. The United States launched more than 50% of the world’s nano and microsatellites to date. In addition, every year, the country is launching a huge number of nano and microsatellites for various applications, including earth observation, remote sensing, communications, and military operations. In 2018 alone, the United States launched around 150 of these satellites, and about twice the number of those nano and microsatellites are planned to be launched in 2019 by the country. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, as companies in the region are investing more in nanosatellite technologies. Sky and Space Global Ltd, a British public company, is planning to launch a constellation of 200 nanosatellites in equatorial low earth orbit for narrowband communications. The launches are expected to be completed during the forecast period. Moreover, many universities and startups in Europe are collaborating with launch service providers to launch their own nano and microsatellites.

