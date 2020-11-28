Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Moroccan Tourism and Hotel Industry, including an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview are covered in the report.

Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Tourism: A Driving Force for Morocco’s GDP Growth

– Morocco’s tourism generated revenue totaled around MAD 70 billion in 2017. Although the country’s GDP growth experienced a moderate slow down in 2018, its tourism revenue continued to support the economy. This scenario is likely to continue in 2019.

– There is a positive outlook that the tourism sector will remain the tailwind for Morocco’s economic growth. Although GDP growth may slow down when compared with the high rate it recorded in 2017, there is an optimistic outlook on GDP’s regional average, due to the key growth drivers, tourism, and the manufacturing industries benefiting from the foreign investment in aeronautical and automotive sectors.

– The number of overseas visitors entering the border reached 11.35 million, a 10% increase from 2016, representing an increase of more than 1 million tourists.

– Tourist numbers increased from Morocco’s main EU markets, such as Germany (up 15 percent), the Netherlands and Italy (up 9 %), France and Spain (up 8%), as well as the United States, which experienced a significant increase of 29%.

– Furthermore, figures from other markets exhibit very encouraging signs: 39% increase from Japan and a 38 % increase from Brazil.

Morocco Expanding Tourism Infrastructure in Southern Provinces

– With an unspoiled coastline, vast swathes of desert, and a unique cultural heritage, Morocco’s three southern provinces have the right ingredients to support a sustainable tourism industry.

– Although the region lags behind others in terms of site development and accommodation, private and public initiatives are helping to open up new opportunities for niche products and increase visitor traffic.

– Given the range of attractions and low development levels, there are significant opportunities for growth in the tourism sector in the country. Tourism accounted for very less percentage in southern provinces, which is partly due to the limited air links with the more heavily populated north, where the primary international airports are located, as well as underdevelopment of accommodation and niche services.

– The tourism sector has not achieved its full potential due to several factors, such as poor communication at the regional and national levels on the region’s potential, the low bed capacity, animation, and entertainment services.

– This dynamic is changing, however, thanks to the national tourism development strategy, Plan Azur 2020, which is facilitating the build-out of tourism capacity in the southern provinces. Additional flights have begun linking the three major cities to Casablanca and the Canary Islands; Dakhla, for instance, has 10 weekly flights to Agadir and Casablanca combined. As a result, a combination of large-scale investments and smaller family-owned hospitality businesses has been increasing local supply and raising the region’s profile with local and foreign visitors alike.

Detailed TOC of Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.4 Drivers

3.5 Restraints

3.6 Opportunities

4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1 By Origin

4.1.1 Domestic

4.1.2 International

4.2 By Destination

4.2.1 Marrakesh

4.2.2 Agadir+Taghazout

4.2.3 Casablanca

4.2.4 Rabat

4.2.5 Tangier

4.2.6 Other Destinations

4.3 By Type

4.3.1 Accommodation services

4.3.2 Travel Services

5 COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Four Seasons Resort Marrakech

5.2 Accor Gestion Maroc

5.3 Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Center

5.4 Radisson Blu Hotel, Marrakech Carre Eden

5.5 Hotel Sofitel Marrakech Lounge and Spa*

6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS OF MOROCCO HOTEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

7 FUTURE OF MOROCCO HOTEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

